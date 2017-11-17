UVA, Virginia Tech Fraternity Brothers Run Over 150 Miles to Support Cancer Research

This is the 15th year of the fundraiser

FIJI brothers will run for about 20 hours total

On Friday and Saturday, you'll see a group of University of Virginia and Virginia Tech students pounding pavement - all to support cancer research.

The 15th annual FIJI Run kicks off on Friday, November 17.

Phi Gamma Delta fraternity brothers from Virginia Tech will carry the game ball to Lynchburg, where they'll enjoy a communal meal with their fraternity brothers from UVA.

Then, the UVA brothers will carry the ball from Lynchburg back to Charlottesville.

Together, they'll travel more than 150 miles while escorted by police from each locality.

“I have grown up in Charlottesville and been a huge sports fan,” says Henry Pollard, a UVA fourth year student and philanthropy chair of the fraternity. “I don't think I've missed a Virginia/Virginia Tech football game since I was a toddler. And so that's kind of one reason why it's really special, is we're working with sports and we're raising money for cancer which is obviously just a terrible illness."

So far the students have raised $3,000, but they are still collecting donations.

Over the last 15 years, the fundraiser has raised $500,000.

All the money raised goes to the Jimmy V Foundation.