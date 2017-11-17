Construction Begins on New Albemarle Transfer Facility for Trash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Ground has now been broken on a facility that will change the way people get rid of their trash in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
This new 11,000-plus square foot transfer facility is off Dick Woods Road in the county.
The ceremony on Friday, November 17, marked the start of construction for the transfer station that will allow people to drive through a covered facility to dispose of their trash and other items like construction materials.
No hazardous materials will be accepted at the facility.
Construction is expected to cost $3 million.
The center will comply with regulations that were not in place when the current center being used was built.
“Anyone in the county who has a private hauler - this will encourage those haulers to bring the trash here because they can get in and get out quickly and it's local and hopefully that will reduce the cost of refuse disposal to residents and businesses in the county,” says Bill Mawyer, the executive director of the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority.
Mawyer says all trash collected at the new Ivy location is transferred to other landfills by private transport companies.
All solid waste currently goes to a private landfill in Amelia County.
The old facility will be demolished once the new transfer station opens next December.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority Press Release:
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is excited to announce that construction is beginning for the new Ivy Transfer Station.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Friday November 17, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. The Ivy Transfer Station is located at 4576 Dick Woods Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Rivanna’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Mike Gaffney, Executive Director Bill Mawyer, Albemarle County Board of Supervisors member Dr. Liz Palmer, and local businessman Mr. Randy Layman will deliver remarks, with the groundbreaking to follow. This event will be held rain or shine.
The new 11,600 square foot transfer station is designed to meet all regulatory requirements for municipal refuse disposal and will include space for future recycling services.
The new facility will be located on the western portion of the Ivy Material Utilization Center site and will continue to use the existing entrance and scales.
The existing transfer facility and compactor system will remain in service until the new transfer station is placed into service, at which time the existing facility will be decommissioned and removed.
Lantz Construction Company of Broadway, VA is the general contractor for this project. Completion is expected by December 2018 and costs will total $3 million.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is dedicated to protecting and improving the environment by providing the recycling, refuse, household hazardous waste disposal services for the Albemarle-Charlottesville community.