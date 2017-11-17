Construction Begins on New Albemarle Transfer Facility for Trash

Ground has now been broken on a facility that will change the way people get rid of their trash in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

This new 11,000-plus square foot transfer facility is off Dick Woods Road in the county.

The ceremony on Friday, November 17, marked the start of construction for the transfer station that will allow people to drive through a covered facility to dispose of their trash and other items like construction materials.

No hazardous materials will be accepted at the facility.

Construction is expected to cost $3 million.

The center will comply with regulations that were not in place when the current center being used was built.

“Anyone in the county who has a private hauler - this will encourage those haulers to bring the trash here because they can get in and get out quickly and it's local and hopefully that will reduce the cost of refuse disposal to residents and businesses in the county,” says Bill Mawyer, the executive director of the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority.

Mawyer says all trash collected at the new Ivy location is transferred to other landfills by private transport companies.

All solid waste currently goes to a private landfill in Amelia County.

The old facility will be demolished once the new transfer station opens next December.