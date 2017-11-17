Greene Co. Man Accused of Rape, Aggravated Sexual Battery

A Greene County man is facing a charge of rape and aggravated sexual battery.

11/17/2017 Release from the Greene County Sheriff's Office:

On Thursday Greene County Sheriff’s Office as a result of an ongoing investigation arrested Frederick Ray Rogers.



Mr. Rogers is a 45 year old male who is a resident of Greene County. Mr. Rogers has been charged with the following offenses:

18.2-61 Rape by Force, Threat or Intimidation

18.2-67.3 Aggravated Sexual Battery

Frederick Rogers is currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.



Photo attached of Frederick Ray Rogers



Due to the nature of this case and these charges there is no further information available.