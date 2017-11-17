Augusta County Law Enforcement Renewing Effort to Find Missing Man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Five years after an Augusta County hiker seemingly vanished, area law enforcement is renewing its effort to find the man.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Staunton police are teaming up to track down Robert Fitzgerald.
He was reported missing on November 15, 2012, just days after people saw him hiking the Shenandoah Mountain.
Extensive searches only turned up his car parked near the hiking spot.
With very little evidence in this case, police are renewing a plea to the community for clues.
“We're reinterviewing people that are associated with the case, we’re also doing some forensic examination of some electronics that we’ve gotten, and just try to comb through it piece by piece, see if we can come up with something else,” says Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith
Law enforcement is requesting that if you have information, please call the sheriff's office.
There will be a $50,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Fitzgerald.
They say without any clues from the community, it’s unlikely more searches will be conducted.
Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release:
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Staunton Police Department want to remind the public of a sad anniversary, and an open case, the November 2012 disappearance of Robert Ray Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald, a resident at 411 Glen Avenue in Staunton, was reported as a missing person to the Staunton Police Department by staff at Plygem Siding Group on Thursday November 15, 2012.
Fitzgerald was known to be an avid hiker, and information was received causing the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office to check the area of the Confederate Breastworks Trailhead located on top of Shenandoah Mountain at the Augusta/Highland County border.
A deputy checking the area located Mr. Fitzgerald’s 2001 Kia in the parking lot.
It was reported that Bobby had been hiking in this area on Sunday November 11, 2012, and that he may have returned to the trails to locate a lost cell phone.
After the discovery of Bobby’s vehicle parked at the Confederate Breastworks Trailhead, an exhaustive multi-day search was conducted that yielded negative results.
Law enforcement and volunteer searchers returned to the area several times over the next few months, but Bobby was not located, and no additional clues to his disappearance were discovered.
November 15, 2017 marks the 5 year anniversary of the disappearance of Robert Ray “Bobby” Fitzgerald, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Staunton Police Department are joining together asking for any information about the disappearance of Bobby.
Both agencies are working together to solve this disappearance and locate Bobby. This is an active and ongoing investigation.
We are requesting that anyone with information on the disappearance of Robert Ray “Bobby” Fitzgerald contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.