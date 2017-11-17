Augusta County Law Enforcement Renewing Effort to Find Missing Man

Five years after an Augusta County hiker seemingly vanished, area law enforcement is renewing its effort to find the man.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Staunton police are teaming up to track down Robert Fitzgerald.

He was reported missing on November 15, 2012, just days after people saw him hiking the Shenandoah Mountain.

Extensive searches only turned up his car parked near the hiking spot.

With very little evidence in this case, police are renewing a plea to the community for clues.

“We're reinterviewing people that are associated with the case, we’re also doing some forensic examination of some electronics that we’ve gotten, and just try to comb through it piece by piece, see if we can come up with something else,” says Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith

Law enforcement is requesting that if you have information, please call the sheriff's office.

There will be a $50,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Fitzgerald.

They say without any clues from the community, it’s unlikely more searches will be conducted.