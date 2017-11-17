Authorities Extradite Arkansas Man to Face Assault Charge in Charlottesville

One of several men charged in an apparent attack following the Unite the Right rally is now sitting in the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Authorities extradited 23-year-old Jacob Scott Goodwin from Arkansas to Virginia on Thursday, November 16. He is charged with malicious wounding.

A judge denied Goodwin bond Friday, November 17. He may request a bond hearing once he has an attorney.

Investigators believe Goodwin is one of several men caught on video beating DeAndre Shakur Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage on Saturday, August 12. Alex Micheal Ramos and Daniel Patrick Borden are also arrested and charged in that incident.

Ramos was arrested on August 28 and is charged with malicious wounding, while Borden was arrested on August 25 and is facing one count of felonious assault. Both men have repeatedly been denied bond.

Harris has also been charged with an alleged assault that reported occurred earlier that Saturday. He turned himself in to the Charlottesville Police Department on October 12, and was released on an unsecured bond.

A spokesperson for the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas said Goodwin was arrested on Tuesday, October 10, by U.S. marshals near his hometown. The suspect had fought against extradition.

All four defendants are scheduled to appear in court on December 14.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.