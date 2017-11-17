4 People Accused of Assaulting Jason Kessler Appear in Court

Four people accused of assaulting the organizer of the Unite the Right rally during a news conference will have to wait until 2018 to have their cases heard.

Edgar "Brandon" Collins, Phoebe LaFroy Stevens, Jeffrey Winder, and Robert "Kenneth" Litzenberger all face misdemeanor assault and battery charges for hitting, spitting, or tackling Jason Kessler at his press conference the day after the violence of August 12.

A Charlottesville general district court judge continued their cases on Friday, November 17, after defense attorneys asked for more time.

All four are now set to appear in court on February 2, 2018.