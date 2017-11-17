SARA Honors Work Against Sexual Violence at Annual Awards Breakfast

The Sexual Assault Resource Agency, or SARA, honored two Virginia lawmakers at its annual awards breakfast on Friday, November 17.

Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn and state Senator Jennifer McClellan were recognized for their work against sexual violence.

Both sponsored legislation to teach about consent in relationships.

The money raised from the breakfast provides for about a third of SARA's programming and operations costs each year.

“It was monumental because we had students from Charlottesville High School in our Step-Up Club who helped write the legislation and who got sponsors and who followed through with it with all the committees,” says Sheri Owen, the community outreach director of SARA.

The event, held at the Boars Head Inn, was emceed by NBC29's Jennifer Von Reutuer.