Author Donating Book Proceeds to Palmyra Animal Sanctuary

A central Virginia man is advocating animal rights and protection by using his pen.

Alden Bigelow wrote The Great American Mammal Jamboree, and said he is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from local sales to the Caring for Creatures sanctuary in Palmyra. Bigelow chose the sanctuary because they were the first no-kill shelter in the area.

Bigelow said his novel started as a short story, but as the characters evolved, so did his writing. The story centers around a group of animals who gather at a sanctuary and come up with a code of ethics for humans.

The author said he has a passion for animals, that he wants to help people understand how to better care of animals, and understand they have a consciousness, as well.

“They do have cognitive ability, that they do think, that they do care, that they do hurt, that they have a passion - that sort of thing. And so they deserve more than just an enforcement of antiabuse anticruelty laws - which need to be better enforced to begin with. They need to be given some respect and honor for what they give us,” Bigelow said.