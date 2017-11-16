UVA Health System Unveils New Medical Image Research Center

The University of Virginia is unveiling a new research center that could lead to faster and more precise diagnoses.

UVA Health System cut the ribbon on their new “Medical Imaging Research Center” Thursday.

UVA medical researchers believe that precision medicine is the future and this new research center and its machines, will allow them to provide patients with personalized care for conditions ranging from brain injuries to cancer.

The dean of the School of Medicine says that he likes to think of UVA’s medical research as Toys ‘R Us, that they have the best toys when it comes to medical research.

"This particular type of imaging allows us to see function within cells and organs in a way that previous generations of MRI machines couldn't,” Richard Shannon, executive VP for Health Affairs, said.

Now the school is celebrating its newest toys, which will detect diseases faster and with greater precision.

"Seeing smaller and smaller earlier and earlier disease which in illnesses like cancer can make all the difference,” Shannon said.

The researchers specifically plan to use the new technology to study different stages of traumatic brain injury.

"The idea is with imaging that we can see someone’s brain non-invasively and really see again at the cellular level is something going on, is something nueroinflammatory,” Kiel Neumann, director of radiochemistry, said.

This could allow them to detect chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is common in football players and as of right now can only be detected after death, in real-time.

“We can intervene before something detrimental happens down the line,” Neumann said.

And while the researchers will be able to diagnose brain injuries and cancer more quickly, they will also be able to personalize a patient's treatment.

"It will allow us to understand the molecular basis of disease in a human that we have not been able to do before and what that will allow us to do is be better at diagnosing conditions and better at understanding which treatment we should bring to an individual patient to improve their care,” James Stone, vice chair of research of medical imaging, James Stone said.

The researchers say they are in phase one of the development of the program and that they plan to start taking care of patients by mid 2018.