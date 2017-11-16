UVA Basketball Ready for 'Havoc' in Match Up Against VCU

The UVA basketball team heads to Richmond Friday afternoon to take on VCU in a battle of Commonwealth foes.

The game will be in front of a sold out crowd at the Siegel Center.

Both teams are undefeated at 2-0, so far this season.

Virginia is 11-2 all-time against the Rams and is coming off a blow out win over Austin Peay.

It was a game in which UVA scored 93 points, that's the most ever during the Tony Bennett era.

Friday's match up presents a step up in competition.

VCU has scored 94 and 95 points respectively to open the season.

The Rams are know for their ability to force turnovers on defense, which has earned them the nick name 'Havoc'.

"The atmosphere we'll face against VCU, having been in there before will be different," says head coach Tony Bennett. "Obviously, they can play. They're program is established. They have excellent coaching. I'm impressed with them, so we'll have to really be ready and it will be a good experience for us. Again, as you can see, match ups will determine how much guys will play and how the game is going."

"They pressure the ball a lot and we're going to be at their place, so its going to be difficult," says redshirt freshman DeAndre Hunter. "These last two games though, I feel like they kind of prepared us for that."