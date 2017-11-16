Suspect in Bobby Reauveau Murder to Face Grand Jury for Charges

Officers on the scene of 10th Street NW and Run Street on February 5

The man accused in a Charlottesville murder on Superbowl Sunday of this year will see his case move to a grand jury.

A preliminary hearing shed light on what authorities believe happened the night Bobby Reauveau was killed.

Thursday in court, witness testimony unveiled that a drug deal happened moments before Reauveau was shot. He died 10 days later in the hospital.

Forty-one-year-old Gregory Nathaniel Fitzgerald is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Prosecutors want to prove he pulled the trigger the night of Feb. 5.

In court Thursday afternoon, Reauveau's girlfriend testified she watched the shooter fire through a car window, parked near 10th Street and Run Street, and hit Reauveau in the head.

Then, a man testified that he sold drugs to Reauveau moments before he heard shots. He says he saw the shooter was wearing a hoodie and bandana on his face, and claims he later saw Fitzgerald in that same clothing and with a gun.

The judge decided there is enough evidence in the case to take the two charges to a grand jury. That is set for Dec. 18 in Charlottesville Circuit Court.