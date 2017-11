The rape case against the grandson of a former Virginia governor is moving forward in Charlottesville.

Thursday, a General District Court judge certified rape and forcible sodomy charges against Stephen Dalton Baril to a grand jury.

The 20-year-old former University of Virginia student is accused of sexually assaulting another student back in February, after meeting at a bar on The Corner.

Baril is the grandson of former Gov. John Dalton.