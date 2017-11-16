Charlottesville City Councilor Launches August 12 Events Website

Charlottesville City Councilor Bob Fenwick is taking it upon himself to help people understand the events that played out at the Unite the Right rally on August 12 in Emancipation Park.

Wednesday, state leaders reviewed a report that focused on the city failing to plan properly and not having a single incident action plan for all law enforcement to follow.

Fenwick says the report was incomplete and doesn't move the discussion to a better place. Now, he's launched his own website.

I felt the need to put this website out for the community because I’ve heard things, like the former police chief said we didn't go by the book. Well there is no book for this. There has never been in the history of the United States of America an incident where 650 men came into a town heavily armed, as heavily armed as the police.

Fenwick says his website cuts through rumors and false assumptions surrounding the events of August 12. Click here to visit Fenwick’s site.