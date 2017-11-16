Albemarle High School Holds Signing Day for Six Patriots

The Patriots honored six student athletes who signed letters of intent to play collegiate sports Thursday at Albemarle High School.

Kat Bianchetto signed to play field hockey at Towson University.

"The coaches were really awesome," says Bianchetto. "I got to know the players and I felt like that was really where I could see myself fitting in."

Ryan Helmers is headed to Texas to run cross country at Rice.

"I love the people, I love the campus and I love the coach," says Helmers. "Its also Texas, my home state, so I'm just really happy to go back home."

Caleb Smith takes his talents to New Jersey where he’ll swim at Seton Hall.

"Seton Hall's student athlete facilities were by far the best I saw," says Smith. "Their dedication to all their sports and swimming was unparalleled to any other schools I saw."

Maren Weathersby signed to swim at UMBC in Baltimore, Maryland.

"The UMBC coach has been the same coach for 35 years, so I really enjoyed the consistency of it," says Weathersby. "They also recruit internationally, so I like the idea of bringing a whole lot of different people together."

Jen Wendelken is joining the Ivy League to play lacrosse at Dartmouth.

"The support for their athletes and the alumni," says Wendelken. "I'm really confident that I'll come out of Dartmouth with a job."

Emmy Wuensch is headed to down south to Kentucky to continue rowing at Louisville.

"Louisville to me is the definition of a family," says Wuensch. "That was really important to me because my team right now, we're all super close."