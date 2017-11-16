UVA Center for Politics to Host 19th Annual American Democracy Conference

Political pundits from around the nation gathered at the University of Virginia to discuss the current state of democracy in the U.S. and future political events.

Thursday, November 16, the UVA Center for Politics hosted its 19th Annual Democracy Conference. Panelists discussed President Trump's first year in office, the 2018 midterm elections, and the 2020 presidential election.

A panel of four pundits debated who would be the 2020 Republican presidential nominee. They were split, as two said it would be Trump, while the other two believe the incumbent will not seek a second term.

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who is facing numerous sexual misconduct accusations, was discussed during the event. Panelists also talked about how the upcoming special election is important for Democrats who hope to regain the Senate majority in 2018.

“Democrats are defending 25 of 33 seats next year, and there seems to be a fair amount of consensus that Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, and to some extent Joe Manchin in West Virginia are the three most vulnerable,” said Geoffrey Skelley with the UVA Center for Politics.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) was Thursday's keynote speaker. The senator addressed the audience via teleconference.

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) – On Thursday, Nov. 16, the University of Virginia Center for Politics will host the 19th annual American Democracy Conference in Charlottesville, VA. The conference will feature leading journalists and political experts discussing the upcoming 2018 midterm election cycle, the first year of Donald Trump's presidency, and early thoughts on the 2020 presidential election.



Welcome Remarks by Larry J. Sabato, Director of the UVA Center for Politics



Panel I: Heading into the Midterm Congressional Elections: Divided States of America

Moderator: Geoffrey Skelley, Associate Editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball

Panelists include:

Senator Evan Bayh – former Democratic U.S. Senator from Indiana

Jerri Ann Henry – Senior Associate Director at APCO Worldwide

Henry Olsen – Senior Fellow at the Ethics & Public Policy Center

Evan Siegfried – Republican strategist and President of Somm Consulting

Panel II: Trump Then and Now: The First Year of the New Administration

Moderator: Kyle Kondik, Managing Editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball

Panelists include:

Fred Barnes – Executive Editor of the Weekly Standard

Jamelle Bouie – Chief Political Correspondent for Slate

David Byler – Staff Writer and Chief Elections Analyst for the Weekly Standard

Katrina Pierson – former National Spokesperson for the 2016 Trump Campaign

Keynote address: U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) via Skype



Lunch



Presentation by Glen Bolger, Republican pollster and co-founder of Public Opinion Strategies



Panel III: Looking Toward 2020: Who’s In, Who’s Out

Moderator: Susan Page – Washington Bureau Chief, USA Today

Glen Bolger – Republican pollster and co-founder of Public Opinion Strategies

Mark Mellman – President and CEO of The Mellman Group

Bakari Sellers – CNN analyst and former member of South Carolina’s state legislature

Paul Singer – Washington correspondent, USA Today

