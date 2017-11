A man wanted on attempted murder charges stemming from a drive-by shooting in Culpeper County was taken into custody Thursday in Charlottesville.

U.S. Marshals picked up 21-year-old Davion Malik Person Jr. Thursday morning. Culpeper County Sheriff's deputies believe he fired multiple shots into a home on the 8000 block of Kirtley Trail on Nov. 11.

Children were playing outside at the time.