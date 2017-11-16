Yarn Sale to Benefit UVA Children's Hospital

University Baptist Church in Charlottesville is selling yarn to benefit the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital and to honor a former congregation member.

The yarn belonged to Helen Mackey, who passed away last winter at the age of 101. Her son had about 3 rooms filled with yarn and donated it to the church, encouraging them to do something beneficial with it.

So, they are hosting a sale with all proceeds to benefit the UVA Children's Hospital.

"She knitted everything. So, we found all kinds of sweaters and partially made things that she had started,” said Debra Bryant of University Baptist Church. “She was just an amazing woman and we wanted to celebrate all her good deeds, and she did a lot of knitting for the hospital.”

The church held a presale for University of Virginia Medical Center staff and volunteers Thursday where they raised over $1700.

The yarn sale will be open to the general public on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m., until 6 p.m., while supplies last. University Baptist Church is at 1223 West Main Street in Charlottesville.