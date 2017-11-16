Staunton Father Sentenced for Son's Murder

A Staunton man will spend decades behind bars for murdering his son.

Thursday, November 16, a judge upheld the jury's recommended sentence of 26-and-a-half years for Steven Decker.

Jurors in Staunton Circuit Court found the 25-year-old father guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse back on August 16.

According to investigators, 6-year-old Ezra Decker was taken to Augusta Health on February 1, 2016, bruised and unconscious. The child died two days later at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

A medical examiner testified that Ezra’s death was the results of complications due to blunt force trauma to the head. According to the expert, the child's brain was so swollen it weighed twice what it should, and that his entire spine was bruised.

The father told the court during Thursday’ sentencing that he loved his son and didn't know what happened.

Ezra's mother, Brianna Connolly, entered a guilty plea to child neglect on August 31. She was given a 10-year sentence, but the judge suspended all but three days of it. Connolly was also given 10 years of probation, and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.