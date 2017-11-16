Victim's Mother Wants FBI to Take Over Unsolved Charlottesville Murder Case

A grieving Charlottesville mother is once again pleading with police to find her son's killer.

Thirty-one-year-old Jason “Jay” Lee Shifflett was found shot to death at his Carlton Avenue home on September 3, 2015. Police have released few details, but maintain that officers have been actively investigating.

Shifflett’s mother, Robin Bryant, sat outside City Hall Thursday, November 16, with a sign that read,"Mr. Signer, it has been 2yrs. since my son was murdered. Please order Chief Thomas to let th [sic] FBI Gang Task Force take over Jason Shifflett's investigation so his killers will be brought to justice!"

Bryant has met with officials - Mayor Mike Signer and City Manager Maurice Jones, and former Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo - and repeatedly pleaded for answers from authorities.

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said during an interview with NBC29 back on May 25, 2017, that he would focused on solving cold cases, such as Shifflett's murder. Thomas assigned new detectives to each unsolved case, and said he had met with each victim's family.

Several different detectives have taken the lead in the case over the years.

Bryant is now asking Mayor Mike Signer to force the Charlottesville Police Department to turn her son's murder investigation over to the FBI.

“He told me give the police department one more chance. I have gave them chance after chance after chance. Now they don't even answer the phone up there for me or anything. It's been two years,” she said.

The mother said if her plea to the mayor does not work, then she will petition the governor.

The Charlottesville Police Department has not made any arrests in the homicide case, nor has it named any suspects.

Bryant believes her son's murder was gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or email.