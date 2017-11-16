'Take Action Against Distraction' License Plate Design Contest Deadline Draws Near

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles News Release:

RICHMOND – The submission period for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) Take Action Against Distraction license plate design contest has hit the halfway point.

Students have until December 15 to submit their designs, and entering is simple. Any student enrolled in a Virginia public, private, parochial, or home school and in grades 9-12 can design a license plate depicting distraction-free driving and submit the design to www.dmvNOW.com/vaplatecontest.

A panel of judges will select eight final designs to go on to a statewide online public vote in spring 2018. The grand prize winner will be announced in April 2018 and take home a $1,000 cash prize.

“This contest allows young drivers to take an active part in battling this epidemic,” said DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb. “More important than the designs is the awareness this contest is creating about the issue of distracted-driving.”

For more information on the Take Action Against Distraction license plate design contest – including how to enter, guidelines, and resources, visit www.dmvNOW.com/vaplatecontest.