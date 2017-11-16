2 Charged in Woolen Mills Area Murder Appear in Albemarle Co. Court

Two men charged in connection to a murder in Albemarle County briefly went before a judge Thursday morning.

Twenty-three-year-old Jose Luis Escobar Umana of Woodbridge and 18-year-old Eduardo Zelaya of Manassas appeared in Albemarle General District Court Thursday, November 16. Zelaya was in the courtroom, while Umana appeared via video conference. Both men - along with 20-year-old Walter Antonio Argueta Amaya of Manassas Park and 18-year-old Juan Carlos Argueta of Charlottesville- are facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 24-year-old Marvin Rivera-Guevara.

Rivera-Guevara's body was discovered along Moore's Creek near the Woolen Mills neighborhood around noon Tuesday, July 4.

Umana was appointed a defense lawyer and denied bond during Thursday’s hearing. His preliminary hearing is now set for January 15, 2018.

Zelaya's case was continued to January 25, 2018, the same court date of the two other suspects.

Investigators believe that some of the suspects may have affiliation with MS-13, an international criminal organization formed in Los Angeles during the 1980s. The FBI Gang Task Force has been assisting detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department with this case.

Police have said Rivera-Guevara does not appear to be connected with a gang.

The investigation is ongoing, and county police asks anyone with information to call 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.