SARA Holding 2017 Awards Breakfast Friday, Nov. 17

The Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA), is holding its annual awards breakfast Friday, November 17.

The event not only brings in money for the organization's programming incentives, but also recognizes someone that has been a pioneer in the field of sexual assault and prevention over the last year.

Friday, SARA will present the Annette Degregoria Grimm Award to Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn and Senator Jennifer McClellan. They both sponsored legislation in Virginia to teach about consent in relationships.

The money raised from the breakfast makes up about 30 percent of the organization's programming and operations costs each year.

“We want to be there for survivors, but what we really want is to have fewer survivors,” said SARA Executive Director Rebecca Weybright.

Weybright said last year's funds went towards hiring two more full-time staff members in the prevention department, and that program was able to expand over the past year in the community.

SARA 2017 Awards Breakfast is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Friday, November 17, at Boar's head Inn. Tickets cost $40, and are still available.