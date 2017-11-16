Cavaliers Looking to Avoid 'Turnover Chain' in Miami

The Virginia football team will play its first Ranked Opponent of the season this weekend...as the Cavaliers travel to face second-ranked Miami on Saturday.

The Hurricanes have already locked up a spot in the ACC Championship game.

They got there by locking down the opposition.

The Miami defense is allowing just 16.6 points per game.

The Hurricanes lead the ACC, and they're second in the nation, with a Plus-15 turnover margin.

Miami's defensive players have extra motivation to get the ball this season: The Turnover Chain.

If a Hurricane player forces a fumble or make an interception, that player gets to immediately start wearing the chain on the sideline.

Like a championship belt, the large, gold chain is later passed to the next player to get a turnover.

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall is a fan.

"I think it's really cool," says Mendenhall. "College football is, there's an element of youthfulness and fun that sometimes is lost, and to have kind of a thread of excitement and culture that I think the players like, and certainly their fans have gotten behind, I think it's really cool."

UVa is Plus-3 in turnover margin this year, with 15-gained...and 12-lost.

Miami has a record of 9-and-Oh this season, and the #2 ranking is their highest since 2003.

The Cavaliers are 2-22-1 all-time against teams in the Top Five, but they have won four of the last seven meetings with Miami.

Hurricanes' head coach Mark Richt says, "Every time you look at the film of an opponent, it immediately gets you back grounded, to know that we have our work cut out for us. So when we watched film we were like, 'These guys are pretty dang good.'"

The 'Hoos and Hurricanes kick off at noon on Saturday in Miami.