R.E. Lee Football Ready for Challenge in VHSL Playoffs

More than a half-dozen teams from Central Virginia will be playing in the second round of the VHSL state playoffs this weekend.

R.E. Lee advanced with a dominating 49-21 win against George Mason last week.

The Leemen will go on the road to face undefeated Central Woodstock on Friday night.

R.E. Lee earned the 3-seed in Class-2, Region-B after going 9-and-1 during the regular season, and they're looking to advance to the region finals for the second time in the last three years.

The high-powered Lee offense averaged more than 45-points per game this year.

But they'll be facing a Central Woodstock team which averages 50-points per game, and gives up just eight.

Senior LB/OL Dylan Culpen says, "When I see numbers like that, they're a good team. Offensively and defensively. We just have to be ready when we go out there."

"The only team I know that's scored more points that we have is Central, and they have been killing people," says head coach Scott Girolmo. "They are an exceptional football team with really great looking numbers."

Senior quarterback Jayden Williams says, "I feel like it's going to be a shootout, this game. We have two good offenses going against each other, and two good defenses going against each other. It's not intimidating. We just have to be able to stay and play our game, because our game is great too."

R.E. Lee will kick off at Central Woodstock on Friday at seven o'clock.