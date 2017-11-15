'Hoos Aim to Upset #2 Miami

The UVa football team will be looking to pull off a major upset on Saturday. The 'Hoos are a 19.5 point underdog for Saturday's noon game against #2 ranked Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami is undefeated at 9-0 including 6-0. Virginia is 6-4, 3-3 in the ACC.

"It's extremely exciting," says UVa senior Quin Blanding. "It's a great opportunity for our team, our program, to go show what we truly are and we're all excited and we're embracing it."

UVa senior safety Quin Blanding says, "It's a great challenge, this is what you prepare for your whole life, this is what football is about. You got to go against the best, that's what we're about ready to go against and we're going to put our best foot forward."

"We just want to bring what we do best, bring that Virginia energy and mentality that we built in practice and just different location, says UVa senior tackle Brandon Pertile.

UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "It's an awesome for our program to play another ACC opponent that's having success and it's fun to play in games that matter."

UVa sophomore cornerback Bryce Hall says, "You sign up to play this game, growing up as a kid, you always wanted to play at this level on the biggest stage, against the best opponent and this is what we're getting ready to do right now and I'm excited."

Pertile adds, "We got to bring our A game every week in the ACC and they're just another opponent that's had a really great season this year and I think we've had great season as well so I'm excited to get out there at noon and bring their best to them because I know they're going to bring their best to us."

The temperature in Miami on game day is expected to be about 80 degrees.