Albemarle Volleyball's Warlick & LaRosa Set to Play Together in College

The Albemarle High School volleyball team had its season end Saturday in the state quarterfinals. The Patriots finished the season with a record of 24-6.

Two of the team's best players, Danielle LaRosa and Madison Warlick will continue to play together in college at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Virginia.

LaRosa has led the Patriots in blocks the past two seasons and ranks seventh all-time at Albemarle in blocks. She also led the team in hitting percentage this year.

Warlick played all four years on Albemarle's varsity team. She led the team in digs the past two seasons even though she is not the libero. She's been recruited to play libero in college.

It's kind of random how both Warlick and LaRosa ended up on the same college team.

"We both didn't know we were going to go look at that college and eventually at the end of our travel season we ended up, oh I'm going to that college to look at it, and she was like, oh I am too, says Warlick. "We both ended up committing there which was pretty cool. It's great to know that I will know someone going in and it will make it less stressful and I'm glad that she's the one that I can go with."

"We're going to be good with pushing each other and knowing how we play well together and I think that will be a great benefit," says LaRosa. "It's awesome, I'm so excited to get to play with her for four more years."