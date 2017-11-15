Man Charged with Assaulting Fire Crews Pleads Guilty

A man who police say assaulted fire crews in May pleaded guilty to three separate charges in Charlottesville court Wednesday.

A judge found 31-year-old Victor Andrei guilty of two misdemeanor charges for destruction of property and disregarding a signal from a law enforcement officer. Andrei was found not guilty of a felony charge for assault and battery of a firefighter, as long as Andrei has one year of good behavior.

These charges stem from a fire at the Excel Inn back in May where Andrei was staying. The defense says Andrei lost his study materials for his master’s program in the blaze, which his attorney says caused him a “high level of stress.”

When he realized he couldn’t get his study materials, he got a stick from his car and “angrily” pounded into the ground, then struck a firefighter.

He also got in his car, and revved his engine toward a firefighter.

His next court date is for Oct. 15, 2018.