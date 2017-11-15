African-American Female NASA Scientist in 'Hidden Figures' Story Talks at PVCC

One of the female African-American scientists featured in the award-winning book Hidden Figures headed to Piedmont Virginia Community College Wednesday to talk to students about her journey with NASA.

Christine Darden joined NASA in the late 1960s as a data analyst and eventually became the highest level black female in engineering at NASA. Darden has been traveling around the country to teach students the importance of pursuing careers in math and science.

"A lot of these students who say they don't like math and they don't like science and they don't take it in high school is that I can create some awareness in them that they need to be taking these classes, they need to study and that there are good jobs out here that they can get but they've got to have the background and so they need to do the work,” Darden said.

The talk was part of the school's One Book Program, where students and faculty are encouraged to all read the same book.

This year's selection was Margo Lee Shetterly's Hidden Figures.