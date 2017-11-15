Valley Region Developing Plan to Improve Career and Technical Education

Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County are developing a plan to improve career and technical education to prepare a workforce of the future. They're looking to bridge the gap between classroom training and the skills needed for high-tech careers.

Of companies that responded to a survey about manufacturing in the Shenandoah Valley, 77 percent say a lack of basic work skills is one of their biggest workforce issues.

Daniel Thurston, a Riverheads High School senior, is learning skills of the trade in a two-year program at Valley Career and Technical Center. It takes more than just a set of keen eyes in his precision machining class.

"In these types of shops, everything has to be perfect or it won't work. It'll be out of tolerance and it's useless," he said. "Through the program, you really understand what you've got to do and how you've got to do it."

Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro are developing a plan to prepare more students like Thurston for careers of the future.

"Career and technical education can actually get you into something that is very, very innovative," said Walter Carter, the chair of the Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee.

A consultant will work with educators and employers to come up with a 10-year strategic plan for career and technical education in the region. Manufacturers anticipate a need to replace 1,600 workers over that time period.

"Through the technical education that the county is working to develop and grow, the people will learn basic skills that they can come into facilities like mine or other people's facilities and expand on that knowledge," Carter said.

The plan will look for gaps in the pathways for students to go from class into the workforce. It will recommend improvements to get more people trained in high-tech, in-demand skills.

"It has been a poor stigma, a negative stigma of you either go to work or you go to college, and we're trying to break that and rebrand ourselves and make sure you know it's not about that - it's about having a career," said Amy Pultz, the assistant principal of the Valley Career and Technical Education Center.

Thurston says he feels prepared to graduate and get to work: "it's a really good start to the career you're going to have."

A $40,000 state grant is paying for this strategic plan. The region hopes to hire a consultant next month, with final recommendations by June.