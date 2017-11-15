Free Parking Options Available in Charlottesville for Holiday Season

Charlottesville downtown businesses expect free holiday parking to bring more shoppers downtown and increase profits.

The Downtown Business Association says sales have been down since the city installed parking meters on Market Street and Water Street. It expects free holiday parking options to change that.

The city is offering free parking in the Market Street Garage from Friday evening to Sunday at midnight every weekend from now through the end of the year.

Also starting this Friday, downtown visitors parking in metered street spots -- any day of the week -- will not be required to feed the meters.

“In previous years we had had free holiday parking in the garages which always helps business and so this year in the Market Street Garage only it’s going to be free from Friday evening through Sunday and I think that's a really big help for downtown,” Joan Fenton of DBA said.

Fenton says she and other business owners asked the city for the free holiday parking. She says the city was very responsive to the request.