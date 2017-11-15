David Vatter Receives Life Sentence for Murdering Wife

An Augusta County man is receiving life in prison for fatally poisoning his wife.

David Eugene Vatter appeared in Augusta Circuit Court Wednesday, November 15, for sentencing. Jurors had found the 69-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder back on August 9. They recommended Vatter serve a life sentence plus pay a $100,000 fine for killing 76-year-old Shelby Bartley Vatter.

Vatter spoke in court Wednesday, describing his love for his wife as unconditional: "I did not do this. I didn't kill her. Period," he said.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said Shelby had an “excruciating death” and that Vatter was behind, “a cold blooded plot to kill.”

The judge decided to uphold the jury’s recommendations.

Shelby was transported to Augusta Health after falling ill at the couple's Kenwood Drive home back in March 2014.

Vatter spoke to NBC29 on April 10, 2014, two days after Shelby died. He claimed his wife had numerous health issues, but that he had no clue what led to her passing.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office held a news conference on December 6, 2016, to announce David E. Vatter had been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder a few days earlier.

Investigators had discovered three containers of antifreeze during a search of Vatter’s home - one in the basement and two in the shed. Court documents stated that the container of antifreeze in the basement was half empty and meant for an RV. The Vatters did not own an RV. According to search warrants, Vatter told authorities that his wife accidentally bought the antifreeze a year earlier and that he used it in his truck despite it being the wrong type of antifreeze.

The prosecution claimed Shelby was poisoned by her husband so that he could collect a $70,000 life insurance policy to help pay off more than $150,000 in debts. Though, that insurance policy did not exist.

The defense had suggested Shelby committed suicide by drinking antifreeze.

Vatter said he intends to appeal Wednesday's sentencing.