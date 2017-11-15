Firefighters: 1 Dead After Construction Accident Along Linden Ave

Charlottesville police on the scene at Linden Town Lofts

Charlottesville police are investigating an incident at Linden Town Lofts.

Firefighters tell NBC29 that it appears a worker is dead after a construction accident. They believe the man died at the scene.

Emergency crews had been called out to the area of Linden Avenue and Nassau Street shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, for a report of a traumatic fall.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.