Firefighters: 1 Dead After Construction Accident Along Linden Ave

Charlottesville police on the scene at Linden Town Lofts Charlottesville police on the scene at Linden Town Lofts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville police are investigating an incident at Linden Town Lofts.

Firefighters tell NBC29 that it appears a worker is dead after a construction accident. They believe the man died at the scene.

Emergency crews had been called out to the area of Linden Avenue and Nassau Street shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, for a report of a traumatic fall.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.

