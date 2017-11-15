Carver Rec Center Hosting Annual Great American Smokeout Nov. 16

An annual event by the Tobacco-Free Community Coalition hopes to help smokers in Charlottesville quit.

The coalition is scheduled to hold the Great American Smokeout at the Carver Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, November 16.

The free, lunch-time event will provide smokers resources and strategies to help them kick the habit.

“What we’re doing is creating a really supportive environment. We’re actually encouraging former smokers to come out and provide their experiences with what helped them quit and so that everyone can work together to talk about what may or may not work for them,” said Thomas Jefferson Health District PIO Kathryn Goodman.

All attendees will receive a personalized quit plan as well as a "survival toolkit."