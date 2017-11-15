UVA Police Arrest Five Guys Employee on Charge of Brandishing a Firearm

University of Virginia Police Department News Release:

On Tuesday, November 14 at approximately 6:00 p.m., University police responded to a call regarding an incident that took place on the first floor of Newcomb Hall.

During a verbal altercation in a back office, an employee of Five Guys in Pavilion XI displayed a weapon to a Five Guys managerial staff member. Upon leaving the office, he also displayed his weapon to another Five Guys employee.

Police were called after the suspect had left the building.

Mr. Aidan Fitzpatrick was arrested a short time later for brandishing a firearm, Virginia Code section 18.2-282.

There has been a no trespassing order issued against this individual, now a former employee of Five Guys.

This was an isolated and targeted incident.

Mr. Fitzpatrick is scheduled to appear in Albemarle General District Court on November 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.