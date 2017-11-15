Police Investigate KKK Recruitment Flyers Found in Waynesboro, Staunton

Flyer in support of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK found in the Shenandoah Valley (Photo courtesy Facebook) [Edited due to questionable content]

Police in two Shenandoah Valley cities are investigating Ku Klux Klan flyers found on parked cars.

People discovered the KKK recruitment flyers Tuesday, November 14, in the downtown area of Waynesboro and along North Augusta Street in Staunton.

The flyer contains an anti-Black Lives Matter message and contact information for the Loyal White Knights of the KKK.

The North Carolina-based group had held an hour-long rally in support of the statue of Thomas Johnathan "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville's Justice Park back on July 8.

Both Waynesboro and Staunton have city ordinances regulating the placement of flyers on vehicles.

“We can't regulate the speech, even as despicable as the speech may be to us personally. However, putting handbills on vehicles like this would be a class four misdemeanor. It's a violation of a local city ordinance to place any handbill on any vehicle in the city,” said Staunton Police Public Information Officer Katie Shifflett.

The Staunton Police Department does not believe the flyers pose a credible threat to public safety.

Staunton Mayor Carolyn Dull released a statement Thursday morning, saying in part, "I believe I speak for the vast majority of Stauntonians when I say that hate is not welcome here. Let’s continue our progress together and uphold our city as a friendly place where every person can live freely and thrive."

Investigators encourage anyone who finds a flier to contact them.

11/16/2017 Statement from Staunton Mayor Carolyn W. Dull:



News of KKK recruitment flyers left on area cars this week was troubling for our community. Their message is entirely contradictory to the welcoming and inclusive culture that we’ve worked so hard to build and cultivate in our city.



Should you have a concern, question or tip, please don’t hesitate to contact the Staunton Police Department as they continue to investigate this matter.



I want all of our citizens to know that among City Council’s priorities, fostering a diverse and inclusive community is one of the most important. A welcoming environment will only serve as a great and sustaining strength for us all. The constitutional right of every American to speak their mind works both ways. We, as a bighearted and caring community, also have the privilege of sharing positive messages that overwhelm divisiveness and hatred with inclusivity and goodness.



I believe I speak for the vast majority of Stauntonians when I say that hate is not welcome here. Let’s continue our progress together and uphold our city as a friendly place where every person can live freely and thrive.