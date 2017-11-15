Front Royal Man Wanted on Child Sex Charges, Reward Offered

Front Royal police say a 57-year-old man is on the run after allegedly raping and sodomizing two young girls.

Town of Front Royal Police Department Press Release:

On October 18, 2017, it was reported to the Front Royal Police Department that two girls less than 13 years of age had been allegedly raped and sodomized by Mike Edward Haymond.

Haymond, a 57-year-old Front Royal resident, was interviewed and subsequently charged with two counts of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy. Mr. Haymond fled the area before the warrants could be served.

To protect the integrity of this sensitive investigation, limited information can be released, however a reward is being offered for information leading to Mike Haymond’s arrest.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case should contact Detective Landin Waller of the Front Royal Police Department at (540) 636-2208 or lwaller@frontroyalva.com.