CPC Denies Permit to Allow Height Increase in Site of Former Clock Shop

The Charlottesville Planning Commission is discussing what’s going to happen with a former clock shop on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.

The building on West Water Street that used to house the Clock Shop of Virginia has already been approved for demolition.

Tuesday, the CPC denied a special use permit for the owner, Black Bear Properties, which would allow the building to be taller.

Black Bear was asking for two additional floors and proposed more parking on the ground level. 

