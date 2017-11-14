STARS Will not Receive Funding to Expand for More Students

A home in Charlottesville that helps disadvantaged students learn independent living skills has been denied expanding.

It’s called the “Structured Therapeutic Adolescent Resident Service.” It was asking the Planning Commission to allow 12 girls to live at its home on 517 Park Street instead of eight.

Planners did not approve the special use permit.

“We can parade all sorts of people who are both for and against what the program is but at the end of the day, I think we go back to the very thing that we want the public to comment about, this is about land use and zoning and the impact that this is having on us,” John Santoski of the Planning Commission said.

Planners did not think the special use permit would allow for enough parking by allowing more girls to live in the home.