Review Board Approves Entrance Corridor to Lot off Hydraulic Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

People can now have a better idea of what’s going to happen with the lot where Kmart and Golds Gym used to be.

Tuesday, the Entrance Corridor Review Board approved an entrance corridor certificate for the building off Hydraulic Road. It will turn the old space into Hillsdale Place.

The commercial project will have retail and restaurants.

The board made the approval on condition that parts of the project come back for review, like adding a bus stop and talking more about pedestrian engagement.

  Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

