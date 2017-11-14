Review Board Approves Entrance Corridor to Lot off Hydraulic Road

People can now have a better idea of what’s going to happen with the lot where Kmart and Golds Gym used to be.

Tuesday, the Entrance Corridor Review Board approved an entrance corridor certificate for the building off Hydraulic Road. It will turn the old space into Hillsdale Place.

The commercial project will have retail and restaurants.

The board made the approval on condition that parts of the project come back for review, like adding a bus stop and talking more about pedestrian engagement.