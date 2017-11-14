1 JMU Football Plays Regular Season Finale Saturday at #11 Elon

The undefeated JMU football team (10-0, 7-0 ACC) plays its regular season finale Saturday at 11th ranked Elon.

JMU is unanimously ranked number one this week in both major FCS polls.

JMU has won 22 straight games, the longest winning streak in division one football. The Dukes are coming off a 20-13 win against Richmond where Trai Sharp scored the game winning touchdown with 44 seconds left to play.

"They understand the situation, they understand what this game means this week," said coach Mike Houston Tuesday at his weekly press conference. "I don't think the stage is too big for them. They understand that we had to drive down there and win in a huge ball game and at the same time they didn't go out there up tight or nervous or anything like that. They went out there with just a mindset that we're going to get this done."

JMU's senior class is now the winningest class in JMU football history.



"Most of the time when you take over a program it takes two or three years to get things going in the right direction because you've got to graduate those older players because most of the time they won't buy in," says Houston, who's in his second season as head coach. "This is the way we've been doing this, why do we have to change, that kind of deal, but they didn't do that. From the git-go they were all in and we started developing that relationship of trust and believing in each other and it's that bond right now that's causing us to play at the level we are playing at."

The Dukes have cliched at least a share of the CAA championship. JMU has won the conference title the last three years.