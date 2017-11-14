Wilson Memorial HS Volleyball Headed to State Finals, Beats Goochland in Semis

The Wilson Memorial HS volleyball team ended Goochland's undefeated season beating the Bulldogs 3-1 Tuesday night at Goochland in the 2A state semifinals.

Wilson won the first set 25-22 but lost the second set 20-25. The Hornets won the last two sets 25-20 and 25-19.

Wilson wins is 22nd straight match and improves to 23-2 on the season.

The Hornets will play Radford Saturday at 1pm at the Siegel Center in Richmond in the 2A state finals. It is Wilson's first trip to the state finals since 1999.

Highlights and postgame reaction from tonight's match on NBC29 news at 11