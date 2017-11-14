Town of Orange to Receive Federal Funding Toward New Police Vehicles

Release from Offices of Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA's:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $115,700 in Economic Impact Initiative Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture towards the purchase of police vehicles, public works vehicles, and equipment for rural communities in the towns of Orange, Pound, Pulaski, Weber City, Wise, and Page County.

“We are pleased to announce funding for these communities to upgrade and improve public safety equipment,” the Senators said. “This funding will help ensure that our first responders in these communities have the resources they need to keep Virginians safe.”

The following localities will receive funding through the USDA:

· The Town of Orange will receive $25,000 towards the purchase of three police vehicles and equipment.

· The Town of Pound will receive $25,000 towards the purchase of one police vehicle, one public works vehicle and equipment.

· The Town of Pulaski will receive $25,000 towards the purchase of two police vehicles and equipment.

· The Town of Weber City will receive $25,000 towards the purchase of one police vehicle and equipment.

· The Town of Wise will receive $5,200 towards the purchase of one police vehicle and equipment.

· Page County will receive $10,500 towards the purchase of two police vehicles and equipment.

The USDA’s Economic Impact Initiative Grant program provides funding for rural communities facing high unemployment and economic challenges. Funding awarded through this program seeks to improve community facilities that are used for health care, public safety, and public service.