Harrisonburg Police Make Additional Arrest in Connection to Oct. 19 Shooting

Harrisonburg Police Department Press Release:

Harrisonburg, VA – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has the final suspect in custody stemming from a shooting that took place on October 19.

Omeldo Alberto Pena Pineda, 25, of Harrisonburg was apprehended in Beckley, WV by members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

He will be extradited back to Virginia in reference to the outstanding warrants for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, malicious wounding, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On October 19 around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Hunters Road and Bradley Drive for the report of a male, who had been shot and was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Two additional individuals Luis Alberto Pinedo Lafferty, Jr., 19, and Shane Pouncey, 25, both of Harrisonburg were arrested in relation to this incident on October 26.

The Harrisonburg Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650.

Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their time to CRIMES (274637).