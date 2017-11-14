Home for Disadvantaged Students Looks to Expand

A home in Charlottesville that helps disadvantaged students learn independent living skills is trying to expand.

It’s called the Structured Therapeutic Adolescent Resident Service, or “STARS.”

The home has been serving at-risk youth for 20 years.

On Tuesday, November 14, it's asking the planning commission for a special use permit for its home at 517 Park Street in Charlottesville.

STARS wants to increase the number of children it can serve at the home from eight to 12 children.

The purpose of STARS is to provide a group home for at-risk kids to learn independent living skills in a safe and therapeutic environment.

“While it may be something for a good cause, that's not up for us to debate,” says Lisa Green of Charlottesville Planning Commission. “We are here to debate the land-use laws and the impacts on the neighborhood based off of having the increase in residency in that area."

STARS has four homes throughout the community that serve up to 16 girls and 15 boys.

The planning commission meeting starts around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

It will also discuss what's happening to the building that used to house the former Clock Shop of Virginia on the Downtown Mall.