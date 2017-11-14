Dom Starsia Joins Major League Lacrosse's Boston Cannons

Former University of Virginia lacrosse coach Dom Starsia has a new gig. Starsia has been hired by the Boston Cannons of Major League Lacrosse to be the team's associated head coach.

“I am very excited to be joining the Boston Cannons organization in preparation for the 2018 season,” said Dom Starsia in a press release. “A number of our former UVA players are Cannon alums and I have been a big fan for a long time. My role will be to work closely with Sean in every way possible. I want to thank Rob Hale, Sean and Ian for this opportunity, I am anxious to get started.”

Starsia left the UVa lacrosse program in 2016 has the winningest coach in division one college lacrosse. He led Virginia to four national championships during his tenure at Virginia.

"The entire Cannons organization from the coaches and players to the front office are beyond ecstatic about bringing such a legendary coach into our locker room,” said Cannons President Ian Frenette. “Dom’s coaching history coupled with his New England roots made for a perfect fit. Coach Starsia will bring an abundance of knowledge and experience to our team while instituting a Championship mindset across the board.”

Starsia will serve as an advisor immediately this offseason in preparations for the 2018 MLL season.