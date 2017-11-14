Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. to Lift Water Restrictions

After a month-long drought warning, Charlottesville and Albemarle County will be lifting water restrictions.

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority Board voted to discontinue water restrictions now that all four reservoirs in Albemarle County are over 75 percent full.

The RWSA says the large amount of rain central Virginia received last week was enough to fill the South Fork Rivanna reservoir. Restrictions in the city and county saved about 10 million gallons per day.

RWSA Executive Director Bill Mawyer says employees are checking all of the equipment used at the reservoirs to see how they can prevent a similar situation from happening again.

"We're checking all our devices at the reservoir and the dam to make sure they're working correctly and we're working with DEQ with operations procedures and whether we need to change any as we look towards the next dry season,” Mawyer said.

Restrictions will continue until Charlottesville City Council and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors officially lift the notice.

Albemarle County BOS plans to lift the water restrictions during its meeting on Thursday. Charlottesville City Council will lift the restrictions during its Monday night meeting.