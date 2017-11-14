Hillary Clinton Discusses Need for Women in Politics at UVA Forum

Clinton says more women need to enter politics to combat sexism

Former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state, and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is inspiring future female leaders at the University of Virginia.

Clinton closed the two-day Women's Global Leadership Forum at UVA on Tuesday, November 14.

Hillary Clinton discussed her 2016 failed bid for the White House and leading the resistance to President Trump's agenda.

She made it quite clear to the crowd of students and university guests on Tuesday afternoon that she's not going to walk away from the public debate.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and his wife, Dorothy, introduced Clinton to a thunderous standing ovation from the crowd of about 850 people in Old Cabell Hall.

Clinton's speech focused on the path forward for women in politics and democracy.

She encouraged women to be prepared to speak up - whether in politics or the office.

The first woman to lead a major party's presidential ticket urged more women to get involved in politics, saying the only way to get sexism out of politics is to get more women into politics.

“Women in particular - regardless of your partisan, political stance - need to accept the fact that the diminishment of any woman is a diminishment of you - that you and your daughters and your granddaughters - will be constricted, will be in some way limited because expectations about you will have been shaped,” says Clinton.

After her speech, Clinton sat down for a discussion led by Mrs. McAuliffe.

Clinton talked about last Tuesday's Election Day gains by Democrats in Virginia - saying this election was the first marker laid down that people are not going to tolerate the Trump agenda.

Clinton also mentioned the white nationalist and “alt-right” rallies that took place in Charlottesville over the summer.

She says white nationalists are inspired by Russian propaganda, similar to the Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Clinton urged young women and men to organize at the grassroots level if they want to see change in government.