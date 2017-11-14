4th Person Charged in Connection to Woolen Mills Homicide Investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Albemarle County detectives have charged a fourth man in connection to a homicide back in July.
On Tuesday, November 14, authorities in Northern Virginia picked up 23-year-old Jose Luis Escobar Umana, who is currently awaiting extradition.
He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Marvin Joel Rivera Guevara.
Police and rescue crews responded to the 2100 block of East Market Street just before noon on Tuesday, July 4, when a fisherman discovered a dead body along the banks of Moore's Creek.
Detectives ruled the death a homicide, but didn't immediately provide further information. On July 20, Albemarle County police identified the homicide victim as 24-year-old Marvin Rivera-Guevara.
Police arrested 20-year-old Walter Antonio Argueta Amaya in connection to the homicide on September 15. He was charged with second-degree murder.
On September 25, Albemarle police charged two more men in connection to the homicide. Eighteen-year-old Eduardo Zelaya of Manassas and 18-year-old Juan Carlos Argueta of Charlottesville both face second-degree murder charges.
Investigators believe that some of the suspects may have affiliation with the gang MS-13, though police have said the victim, Rivera-Guevara, does not appear to be connected with a gang.
The homicide remains under investigation.
Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.