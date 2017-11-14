Giant Food Delivers 1,000 Donated Turkeys to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Delivery to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona

Hundreds of families in the central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley area will have turkey on the table Thanksgiving Day thanks to a grocery store chain.

Giant Food delivered 1,000 turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona Tuesday, November 14. The donation is part of the store's Food for Families holiday drive.

All month long, Giant Food shoppers can drop off nonperishable food items at its stores - including on Pantops in Albemarle County.

“I've got the best customers in the world. The relationships we've built is... t's not a business, it's a family,” said Giant Food Charlottesville General Manager Tim Wamsley.

“It's really going to put some smiles on the faces of neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity,” said Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Communications Director Abena Foreman-Trice.

The food bank will distribute the donated turkeys through its four branches, including in Verona and Charlottesville.