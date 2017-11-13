Waynesboro Moves Along with Phase Two of Greenway Development

Waynesboro City Council voted “yes” to applying for a grant that would finish up phase two of the city's greenway Monday night.

This section of the greenway connects Riverside Drive near Shiloh Baptist Church to North Park. The path is 0.7 miles and mostly follows the river. It crosses nine private property parcels, the other 83 percent is city-owned land.

One person spoke at Monday's public hearing.

“I have some problem with it going down that way, ‘cause my husband and I, we do not want it to go across the piece of property that we bought many years ago with no understanding that there would be a greenway going across it,” Jeanie McCutcheon said.

The VDOT Transportation Alternatives Grant requires a twenty percent match from the city. Waynesboro's share would be close to $118,000.